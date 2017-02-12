Residents stock up on groceries to brace for another winter storm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Grocery stores in the area were busier than your standard Sunday as shoppers stocked up on food before the storm. As the flurries started to fall Sunday morning, shoppers flocked to the Big Y in West Springfield

But the store manager, Paul Kellogg, said even after Thursday’s storm, they were still prepared for Sunday shoppers.

Kellogg told 22News, “We got beat up a little bit there earlier with Thursday’s load, but we’ve had two trucks come in since then and we’ve gotten ourselves back into shape. Rock salts back in. That was out yesterday but came in last night just in time for the storm.”

With the snow starting to stick, some shoppers said it would be a quick stop to pick up some staples.

Enrico Alvarez said, “Just you know basic stuff to make sure there’s food in the house in case you’re snowed in. Milk and bread are usually the first two things I go, so I make sure I stock up on a lot of that.”

While Valerie Vaugh added, “Milk, eggs, bread, and then if we’re running low on other things I try to get that at the same time as long as I’m out”

I spoke with a shopper who was passing through town. She said she had to stock her hotel room with foods that could forgo the refrigerator.

Yolanda Poppell said, “Peanut butter, peanut butter is always perfect because you don’t have to refrigerate it. Pepperoni, because uh you should refrigerate it but it can live without it for a while, and potato chips.”

One customer said she was stocking up on supplies to make hearty soups for the snowy weather. She said food was in short supply at her house after Thursday’s snow day.

Karin Shatos added, “We were all home for an extra day, and when you’re home you just eat more. We were eatin out of house and home Thursday, then we left town Friday night and got back late last night, so I’m up earlier than I would like to be this morning to get to the grocery store.”