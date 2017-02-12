No matter the issue, Trump knows a guy

Call him the anecdotal president

Nancy Benac, Associated Press
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, returning from a weekend trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — No matter what issue President Donald Trump is addressing, he seems to know someone with a relevant personal experience or he’s got a firsthand tale to recount.

When he met with airline CEOs, Trump said his own pilot had told him about problems with obsolete equipment.

When he met with business and economic experts, Trump cited the difficulties his business friends were having borrowing money from banks as he spoke about the need to reduce financial rules.

When he sized up Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, Trump said he’d had a “very bad experience” in his own businesses when dealing with the EU bureaucracy.

Call him the anecdotal president: For good or ill, Trump processes policy proposals through his own personal frame of reference.

