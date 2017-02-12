Man on snowmobile fell through ice on Otis reservoir

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – Scary moment in the Berkshire County town of Otis Sunday morning when a man fell through the ice of the Otis Reservoir.

At about 11:00 Sunday morning a 49 year old man from Southfield fell through the ice.

He was snowmobiling. The man was in the water for several minutes before a resident of East Otis was able to help get him out.

The man, who is expected to be okay, was treated for being exposed to the cold water.

The snowmobile sunk. The police are warning people to stay off the ice because it is unsafe.