Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade committee crowns 2017 JFK award recipient

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade committee has chosen a favorite daughter, actress Ann Dowd for his highest 2017 parade honor, the John F. Kennedy National award winner.

TV, stage and movie actress Ann Dowd will lead the 66th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade on Sunday, March 19th.

Ann Dowd made history with her selection. She was the first women native to Holyoke in the history of the parade to ever receive the prestigious award

Dowd told 22News, “Well the whole things stuns me, in a lovely, lovely way, and the thing that’s been happening in the past week just thinking about it does mean to me being Irish.”

She continued to say, “When I used to go as a kid all the time it’s a highlight, but I haven’t been in many, many years, I’m excited looking forward to it.”

On Sunday, March 19th, JFK award recipient Ann Dowd will lead the parade as the 60th recipient of the coveted award. The late President was the first person to receive the award in 1958.