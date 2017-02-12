Hampshire county snow storm conditions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is dedicated to help you ride out this latest storm. Northampton has declared a snow emergency and a parking ban as of Sunday afternoon. Snow has been falling steadily throughout the day, and more than 6 inches are expected to fall in the Hampshire county area by Sunday night.

Roads heading up to Northampton were pretty slick around 4:30. 22News saw at least one accident where a car was facing the wrong direction on the roads shoulder. It was receiving assistance from the State Police.

Once you get into Northampton the roads are still a bit slippery, certainly some snow accumulating on the ground but It’s clear the plows have been working pretty hard in Northampton, there are just mountains of snow piled up on Main Street and plows have been driving passed multiple times this evening.

Now while Main Street is looking somewhat clear, some residents said the side streets were poorly plowed after Thursday’s storm. They were hoping some of the back roads would be getting more Sunday evening. Despite the cold temperatures it’s been a steady stream of people walking around downtown, all wearing full snow gear.

Some people 22News spoke with said they walked downtown Sunday night to avoid driving, but I have seen some people slipping a bit while walking here in Northampton. Mass DOT is recommending people stay off the roads at night.