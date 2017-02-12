Greenfield residents were ready for another snowstorm

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Greenfield some of the highest snow accumulations came in. By 2:00 Sunday afternoon, 5 inches of snow already coated the roads of Greenfield, forcing town plows to start moving.

While a majority of stores on Main Street closed early, true New Englanders came out to enjoy the winter wonderland.

Laura Joseph said, “It feels really liberating, catching breaths of cold air, being in the elements but they’re actually pretty gentle.”

Debbie Kates added, “I’m completely addicted to looking at the weather, the radar, where’s the snow, when’s it coming, so no I’m totally happy.”

Happy also that the snow up north is light and powdery, making it easy to shovel and brush off your car.

Franklin County, on Thursday had well over a foot of snow, and now is seeing the accumulation continue with about an inch or 2 every couple of hours, as it continued to pile up.

Greenfield residents are expected to clear sidewalks near their property.

It’ll cost you $10 if you don’t.

The town’s responsible for clearing fire hydrants, but if one’s near your home, you’re encouraged to help out.

It may not be the last one you’re asked to clear this winter.

Adam Lavoine told 22News “New England winters, it can be 50 degrees tomorrow, and -5 the next day. So no I’m not surprised, I’m excited.”

