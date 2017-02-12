Gangs of French youth clash with police in Paris suburb

An RTL radio van was set ablaze Saturday in the unrest.

Demonstrators gather during a protest in Bobigny, outside Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. A peaceful demonstration protesting the alleged rape of a black youth by police has degenerated, with small groups setting at least one vehicle afire and throwing projectiles at police. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
PARIS (AP) — A peaceful demonstration protesting the alleged rape of a black youth by police has degenerated, with small groups setting at least one vehicle afire and throwing projectiles at police in a Paris suburb. Officers responded with tear gas.

Hundreds demonstrated Saturday by the courthouse in the northeast Paris suburb of Bobigny, calling for justice for the 22-year-old man arrested Feb. 2 in Aulnay-Sous-Bois during a ID check by four police officers.

The young man who is still hospitalized says he was sodomized with a police baton. The situation has sparked a week of nightly unrest in several small towns with minority populations.

One officer was charged with aggravated rape and three others with aggravated assault. All deny the allegations.

