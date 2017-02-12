After a year of delays, UConn arena’s roof to be repaired

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – UConn says it will begin repairing the roof of the Gampel Pavilion basketball arena in May, a year later than originally scheduled.

The school was forced to delay the $10 million project at the request of Gov. Dannel Malloy’s administration last summer, when the state got close to its borrowing cap.

The 10,000-seat dome arena has an unusual roof made of metal, triangular and insulated panels wrapped in fabric.

The roof has been leaking and the fabric inside the arena has been fraying and flaking off for several years.

The school has been fixing leaks when they’re found.

UConn says the work to repair the roof and re-wrap the ceiling panels will begin in mid-May following graduation ceremonies and should be completed by October, before the next basketball season begins.

