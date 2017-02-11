Woman takes police on wild high speed chase

(CNN) – In Wisconsin, a woman almost crashed into a police cruiser. Then lead police on a 24 mile high speed chase, but she wasn’t taken to jail.

A woman almost hit the back of a cruiser when she approached a trooper finishing up a traffic stop.

Lieutenant Nathan Clarke, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer said, “A female subject approximately 52 years of age pulled up behind his vehicle in an erratic matter she appeared under the influence.”

The woman claimed to have taken drugs of some type. So, the trooper removed her keys from the vehicle and began to call for help. Instead of waiting, the woman used a spare set of keys, took off and lead authorities on a chase from Waukesha County to Jefferson County at speeds up to 125 mph. After weaving in and out of traffic, suddenly.

Clarke said, “She just stopped her vehicle on the right shoulder and fled into the woods. A Short foot pursuit ensued”

Law enforcement eventually caught her, the rambling woman was not headed to jail. Blood was drawn to see if drugs were in her system. She was then placed on emergency detention.

Clarke continued, saying, “The determination was made even after have a drug recognition expert evaluate her, This was a mental health issues so at that point in time county jail was not the place for her, a mental health facility in Waukesha county was that is where she is residing to get the help she needs.”