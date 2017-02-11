Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some mainly light snow Friday night and Saturday morning another significant winter storm is set to impact New England Sunday and Monday. This storm has the potential to bring significant snowfall to western Massachusetts

* ACCUMULATIONS…6 to 12 inches of snow. (10 to 14 inches Franklin & Berkshire Counties)

* HAZARD TYPES…include moderate to heavy snow, as well as blowing snow.

* TIMING…Snow will move into the region Sunday morning, perhaps starting as either rain or a wintry mix and continue into Monday, occasionally heavy at time. Some rain may mix in briefly late in the day tomorrow before returning to all snow.

* WINDS…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* VISIBILITIES…One quarter mile or less at times.

* IMPACTS…The heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow…reduced visibility…and additional power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning is issued when an average snowfall of 6 inches or more is expected within a 12 hour period…or for 8 inches or more in a 24 hour period. Travel will be slow at best

on well treated surfaces…and quite difficult on untreated surfaces. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel…keep an extra flashlight…food…and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.