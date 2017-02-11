Western Massachusetts getting ready for more snow this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Finally, western Massachusetts has seen what some would call their “ideal” winter. 22News is working for you with why all of a sudden we’re seeing so much snow.

Western Massachusetts saw many small, scattered snow storms throughout this winter season. It wasn’t until Thursday where we actually saw a “real” New England snowstorm, with snowfall in the double digits for most western Massachusetts towns. Before Thursday, six inches seemed like a lot of snow.

For the month of December, we were right on average for snowfall totals. In January, we took a dip getting below average, and then a little over a week into February we reached above average for snowfall totals.

It’s not unusual to see snowstorms back to back. All you need is an active weather pattern and cold air, both what New England has experienced over the past couple of days.

After Thursday’s snowstorm, we saw a quick moving storm Saturday morning bringing three inches at the most. But now we’re in for round three, which has many people on edge, and now preparing for the next storm.

John Christopher, from Chicopee, told 22News, “I have to go home and roof rake. One of my least favorite things to do.”

One man from out of state was visiting western Massachusetts and was shocked at how much snow there was. Nestor Delvalle, from New Jersey, told 22News, “This is the most snow that I’ve seen in a long time.”

After a weak winter last year, western Massachusetts seems to be coming back to reality.