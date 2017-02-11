Weather Alert Day Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From major snowfall Thursday, to a quick mini snowfall Saturday morning, to now another winter storm, western Massachusetts is getting ready for round 3 for Sunday.

The National Weather Service has put all of western Massachusetts in a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday morning through Monday evening.

Sunday morning we will start off dry under cloudy skies. Snow begins from west to east around noon and will continue as snow for most of the afternoon, snow could be steady at times. By late evening the lower Pioneer Valley could see some mixing including rain, sleet, and freezing rain for a couple hours before changing back over to all snow for Sunday night. However places north and west of the Mass Pike will stay entirely snow throughout Sunday and into Sunday night. The problem with this snow is it won’t be the light and powdery kind, we will be dealing with the heavy, wet snow.

Snow showers will continue into Monday morning before finally coming to an end. We will continue to dry out Monday under partly sunny skies. Monday will be breezy.

Snowfall totals as of right now, they are subject to change as we get closer to Sunday afternoon:

Pioneer Valley: 4-8 inches

Berkshire County and eastern slopes of Berkshires: 6-10 inches