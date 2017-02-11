Rated R

1 hour 45 minutes

Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito, Harvey Keitel, Patti LuPone

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to legend, all the funniest comedians are nasty people deep down. As “The Comedian,” Robert De Niro’s humor is inspired by his angry, embittered nature.

De Niro is wonderful as the washed up TV sitcom star, who surprisingly is still a celebrity. He never could control his insulting zingers.

The boisterous but extremely touching story revolves around De Niro’s relationship with Leslie Mann, a much younger woman with whom he has much in common. The attraction has him stepping out of character.

De Niro is at his best portraying the quick tempered has-been, who just can’t compromise with reality. Harvey Keitel is at the top of his form as Leslie Mann’s rich and shady father. He worships “The Comedian,” until he discovers De Niro’s uglier side.

Danny DeVito returns to the big screen as De Niro’s long suffering brother, bitter that De Niro has lost touch. Danny just might regret “The Comedian” entertaining at his daughter’s wedding, where he tells the guests, DeVito was six feet tall when he married Patti LuPone…look what she did to him.

“The Comedian’s” slashing sarcasm may not be everyone’s cup of comedy, but De Niro’s acerbic humor does grow on you, although he’s not always the nicest person in the room. Director Taylor Hackford appeals to our better nature to understand a gigantic ego in decline trying to salvage something of his life.

“The Comedian” cracks you up with an amusing 3 stars.

“The Comedian” is Robert De Niro’s road to redemption after a series of disgracefully unworthy films.