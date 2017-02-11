Stocking up for Sunday’s snow storm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People took the time Saturday before it snows again to stock up on winter weather supplies. 22News spoke with some of those shoppers looking for the right shovel.

There’s a first time for everything and sometimes you just have to leap right in.

Elizabeth Eveson, of West Springfield said, “We moved up here from Virginia about a year ago so it’s a bit new to us. I’ve never seen this much snow in my life so this is huge.

Elizabeth and her dad went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam Saturday with the anticipation of more snow on the way Sunday. They wanted to make sure they could clear the way for these rascals if need be.

Matthew Robidoux, from Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam said, “It’s been unbelievable. We’ve definitely increased our business tenfold. We only have like one pallet of rock salt left and we’ve been going through snow blowers left and right.”

Thursday’s snow storm left most places in western Massachusetts with anywhere from 6 to 19 inches. Shovels, salt, sand, snow blowers, scrapers. Folks were stocking up with more snow expected for Sunday.

Toni Jeanne Kortabani got the last bag of rock salt at Rocky’s Saturday morning. “I went to like three stores and you know everybody it out. And now here is the last bag and now I’m happy so I’ll go back home take care of the driveway, take care of the dog and make sure everything’s clean and safe.”

The next shipment of rock salt to Rocky’s Ace Hardware is expected for Monday.

Eveson said, “It’s crazy that people are even out for us, because the roads are still really icy. In Virginia everything would be shut down but up here people are still going about their lives and it’s kind of cool.”

So these pups will follow their owners lead and jump right back into the snow Sunday to have some fun if need be.