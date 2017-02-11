Springfield’s Ms. Colleen to be crowned downtown Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we inch closer to the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade, cities and towns are beginning to crown this year’s colleens. 22News was at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Springfield where the judges will choose who will represent Springfield as the 2017 colleen in this year’s parade.

This contest has dwindled down to a handful of ladies, but tonight, a young woman will be crowned Springfield’s Ms. Colleen. After a rigorous selection process, Saturday, Springfield will chose their next Colleen. The young lady chosen, will represent Springfield in the Holyoke Saint Patrick’s parade on Sunday March 19th.

22News spoke with last year’s winner, Abigail Laughlin from East Longmeadow, she said, this year’s winner has an exciting year ahead. Ms. Colleen will be crowned Saturday night around 7:30.

The ladies who were not chosen as the colleen will still occupy a place of honor by her side, as part of colleen’s court.

As soon as a winner is announced, we’ll post her name and photo here on WWLP.com