Second day of the Six Flags New England job fair

Some of the jobs being filled this weekend are ride operators, lifeguards and culinary services.

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
six-flags-hiring-021117

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – With more snow forecast for the immediate future, it may seem premature right now to be applying for a job for next summer. However this was the second day of the Six Flags New England job fair in Agawam.

The amusement park has 3,000 summer jobs to fill before the season begins on April first. Applicants told 22News, how much they’re hoping to be hired.

Emily Greeson, of Agawam told 22News, “I’m real excited to be here because I would like to work here again. It’s so much fun, the people are so energetic and so upbeat about their jobs.”

Irelis Rosa said, “You can meet all kinds of people and community with all kinds of people, a new environment.”

