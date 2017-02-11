Mediterranean diet could lead to lower child obesity rates

(CNN) – The so-called Mediterranean diet has gained lots of followers because of its perceived health benefits; but what about having your children making the switch to its regimen of natural foods?

The Mediterranean diet is heavy in vegetables, fruit, unrefined grains, and other foods that are good for you. It’s been linked to a host of benefits, including longer life, and better bone and heart health.

There are many positive aspects of this style of eating for adults. Nutrition experts say the Mediterranean diet is good for kids too, with some caveats.

The diet calls for skim or low-fat dairy products; pediatricians call for little ones to consume whole milk until age two. Nuts are also included in the diet, something doctors say could be a choking hazard for children under age four.

The Mediterranean diet calls for a moderate amount of wine, which is illegal to consume until age 21 in the United States. Apart from that, signs are emerging that the Mediterranean could be beneficial for children.

A study presented to the European congress on obesity in 2014, found that children who followed it were 15 percent less likely to be obese. Other studies have suggested the diet could lower rates of asthma and wheezing in children.