Large amount of snow does little for western Mass. drought

large portions of Massachusetts and Connecticut still under what's described as severe drought

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The serious February snow has at least temporarily taken everyone’s mind off the lingering Western Massachusetts drought.

In spite of so much snow, the U.S. drought monitor found large portions of Massachusetts and Connecticut still under what’s described as severe drought, a condition that began last summer.

The Springfield water and Sewer commission’s Joyce Mulvaney told 22News, that a foot of snow translates only into one inch of water for the cobble mountain reservoir, the main source of Springfield’s water supply

