How Springfield will handle Sunday’s snow storm clean-up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After going weeks at a time without any significant snow, this will be the second major storm in less than a week. 22News was in Springfield to discuss if the city will handle this storm cleanup any differently.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, they plan to be just as aggressive in their cleanup efforts, as they were in Thursday’s storm that dump 16 inches of snow on the city.

Small side streets, lack of plowing, no walkways plowed, no front steps shoveled. Another snow storm is heading our way. It’s expected to dump up to a foot of snow on western Massachusetts.

This comes after Thursday’s storm dropped up to 18 inches of snow on some parts of the Pioneer Valley and left Springfield digging out from under 16 inches.

American Medical Response Ambulance told 22News unplowed streets and sidewalks can create a dangerous situation for emergency workers. Emergency officials are urging residents to clear their sidewalks, so they have easy access to you, in case there’s an emergency.

William Bobianski, of AMR said, “Dragging the stretcher up a sidewalk that hasn’t been shoveled, over a curb that hasn’t been shoveled. It’s extremely difficult. Its heavy equipment. Then you put a person on top of it. It just adds another aspect to the job that’s already difficult. We have 2000 streets and 1000 miles of road we have to plow.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News the city is prepared. “But we will be ready. If there are any issues we will continue to keep our crews out there. We will continue to try to address them. We appreciate everybodies patience. Another key thing is too, people should obey by the parking ban.”

Springfield’s parking ban is in effect until further notice. Thursday’s storm cost Springfield $350,000 of their 1.5 million dollar snow removal budget for the year.

If you’re wondering where all the snow downtown goes, it’s hauled to two snow dump sites, one off west Columbus Ave and another at blunt park.