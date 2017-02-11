Are you sick of the snow yet? More is on the way!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night into Saturday morning, most of us saw one to three inches of snow across western Massachusetts.

Plow crews were out on I-91 south before 5 o’clock Saturday morning. According to MassDOT, crews are trying to keep up with the snow, hoping to clear snow from Thursday’s storm off the roadways before the next wave of winter weather hits.

MassDOT said in a post on their website that their focus right now is pushing snow further off the roads, ramp areas, and breakdown lanes. MassDOT is cautioning drivers to keep the next snowstorm in mind while making travel plans for the weekend.

Drivers are reminded not to crowd the plows if you see crews working on roadways.