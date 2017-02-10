Warren pressing Trump administration on cost of border wall

Elizabeth Warren
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos on Capitol Hill in Washington, at DeVos' confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Warren is raking in millions in campaign donations as she gears up for a re-election bid next year. According to Warren's latest campaign finance reports, the Massachusetts Democrat took in a hefty $5.9 million in campaign contributions from January 2015 through the end of 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pressing the Trump administration on how they plan to pay for a wall on the U.S. and Mexico border.

The Massachusetts Democrat and five other Democratic senators have sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly raising concerns about what they said was the potential diversion of funds from key agency priorities.

Warren said Friday Trump’s executive order requires the Department of Homeland Security, to “allocate all sources of federal funds” for the planning, designing and construction of the wall to the extent allowed by law.

Warren said the order could divert money from other department priorities like cybersecurity, disaster preparedness and terrorism prevention.

New Mexico Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, and California Sen. Kamala Harris also signed the letter.

 

