Trump reconsidering new travel executive order

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Amid the unanimous court ruling upholding the block on the travel ban, President Donald Trump is considering a ‘brand new’ immigration order. “I welcome you to the very famous White House.”

President Trump hosting his second official visit from a key American ally, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. However, after renewing the long-standing U.S. security commitment with japan. The President talked again Friday about terror threats facing the country in the wake of his travel ban being blocked by a federal appeals court.

The President said, “We’ll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country. You’ll be seeing that sometime next week.”

A day after his immigration order was unanimously rejected by a three-judge panel, the President struck a confident tone, despite facing the first limits to his executive power.

Trump said, “in addition we will continue to go through the court process, and ultimately, I have no doubt we’ll win that particular case.”

CNN has learned the administration is considering writing a new order on immigration or tweaking an existing one… Even as the white house explores taking the case to the Supreme Court. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the President’s travel ban, closing the nation’s borders to refugees and others from seven majority Muslim countries.

The judges wrote, “The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States.”

The President did not attack the judicial branch as he’s done throughout the week, but spoke in urgent tones about the threat facing the U.S. “I have learned tremendous things that you could only learn, frankly, if you were in a certain position. Namely President. There are tremendous threats to our country.”

Abe is the second foreign leader to meet with the President at the White House in the first three weeks of his administration. British Prime Minister, Theresa May visited late last month.

The President spoke confidently about their relationship going forward. “When I greeted him today at the car, I was saying, I shook hands, but I grabbed him and hugged him because that’s the way we feel. We have a very, very good bond. Very, very good chemistry. I’ll let you know if it changes, but I don’t think it will.”

The two leaders and their wives left Washington for mister Trump’s resort in Florida, where their agenda includes a round, or more, of golf. The President offering a preview of his swing during an oval office session with the Japanese Prime Minister following a 19-second long handshake.

‘Strong hands” said The President.

The Trump administration is also looking at ways to narrow the ban’s language.