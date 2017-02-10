Travel ban still has local residents confused

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump is vowing to go to court to reinstate his immigration ban that was issued with his executive order which banned more than 18 million people of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., for 90 days. The countries included in the ban were Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Iran.

Iranian native Vida Tayebati lives in Turners Falls and works in a theatrical group in Greenfield. Vida Tayebati is hoping her family from Iran will be able to visit by the end of March.

Tayebati emigrated to the U.S. Iran four years ago, and she hopes her parents will be able to visit her soon. “They have a limited time they can come in,” she explained, “and they already changed their tickets which is a bit further, later. So they have a new ticket and I’m hopeful to see them.”

Tayebati told 22News she’s been in contact with her parents in Iran since the executive order was issued. As long as the ban stays lifted, her parents will arrive the last week in March. Tayebati said she has plans to return to Iran.

She graduated with a master of fine arts degree from a college in California. She has been living in Turners Falls ever since.