The day after: Snowstorm cleanup

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow was the “jackpot spot” for snow Thursday after 19 inches piled up there.

Other areas of western Massachusetts also received more than a foot of snow as well, and although crews have worked to clear the roads, there are still concerns for Friday.

Drivers should give themselves extra time to get to work and school Friday morning. Side roads are still snow covered and snow banks could affect driver’s ability to see other cars when pulling out of driveways, streets and parking lots.

The snow banks could grow even larger this weekend. The 22News Storm Team has more snow in the forecast for Friday night.

