Some residents still digging out from Thursday snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is still digging out from more than a foot of snow following Thursday’s major snowstorm. It’s important to clear the snow from the sidewalks in front of your home or you could end up getting a fine.

But with all the snow we had it, may be no easy task. Many area cities and towns require you to clear your sidewalks within 24 hours of a storm. Thursday’s snowstorm dropped between 12 and 18 inches of snow in parts of western Massachusetts. People there have been working hard to clear the snow from the sidewalks.

On some corners plows have left high snow banks, making it difficult to remove the snow especially if you don’t own a snowblower. To try and avoid getting a fine, you should contact your city or town’s DPW to see in they will remove the snow for you if they’re responsible for putting most of it there.

Fines for not clearing the snow from your sidewalks can range from $25 to $100.