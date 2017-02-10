Snowstorm still affecting passengers at Bradley Airport Friday

Some airlines are waiving change and cancellation fees

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The snowstorm might be over but the impact is still felt at Bradley International Airport Friday.

Many people who couldn’t fly out of Bradley Thursday have re-booked their flights for Friday. Some passengers, however, may have to re-book yet again.

There are still several cancellations and delays due to Thursday’s storm.

More than 60 percent of flights into and out of Bradley were canceled Thursday. Friday’s cancellations shouldn’t be as widespread, but passengers should still call their airline before leaving for the airport.

There are a handful of delays and cancellations at Bradley as of 4:00 a.m. Nearly all of the big airlines are waiving their change and cancellation fees for flights that were canceled on Thursday or Friday.

Find your airline below to see if they’re waiving any fees:

Aer Lingus

Air Canada

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines

JetBlue

Southwest

Spirit Airlines

United Airlines

 

 

