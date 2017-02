CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a foot of natural snow fell in Charlemont Thursday, and that was great news for the folks at the Berkshire East Mountain Resort.

They had the groomers out and working all night on the mountain trails, to get them ready for skiing Friday.

For 22News tonight at 5:30, 22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli traveled to Berkshire East to give you a look at the conditions on the slopes.