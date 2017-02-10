Snow piles causing issues for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Large snow piles obstructed drivers’ views after Thursday’s snowstorm.

In Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood, a big pile of snow blocked the view of drivers as they tried to exit the Sumner Avenue School parking lot. It forced drivers to inch out into oncoming traffic.

Rachell Sanchez of Westfield told 22News it’s a dangerous gamble; “It’s really hard to get out anywhere on that road, without having to go into the road to see the oncoming traffic. It does interfere, because I have children in the car. You have to go out in the middle of street and hope nobody hits you.”

Officials advise you to use extreme caution merging and yielding into traffic and reduce your speed. They also urge you to keep a safe distance between you and the car in front.