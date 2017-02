SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Nature Boy dropped the puck at Friday night’s hockey game between the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair cheered on the Thunderbirds players before the game at the MassMutual Center, wearing a team jersey. The game started at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Watch the video above the see Ric drop the puck.