PVTA service running again, with slight delays Friday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – PVTA bus service is back after all services were cancelled during Thursday’s storm. The transit authority had to pull all 112 of their buses off the road at 1:30 Thursday afternoon; 22 of which operate across Hampshire County.

PVTA Director of Operations and Planing Joshua Rickman told 22News that only life-sustaining transportation was operating Thursday afternoon and evening.

Services were slightly delayed on Friday, because of snow clearing on side streets. As of now, nearly all buses were operating on their scheduled times.

Two Smith College students who ride the bus are already coming up with alternative plans to get around in the snow this weekend.

“If it’s gross, like yesterday which was unbearable, then I don’t know, maybe Uber if I need to,” student Irene Ryan said.

Rickman told 22News that the PVTA considers cancelling service whenever 12 inches of snow or more is anticipated. They do not expect to cancel any services when it snows this weekend, but some routes may go through detours, depending on how quickly the snow is cleared.

If you do take the bus, you are encouraged to check their website at PVTA.com for any cancellation announcements and changes.