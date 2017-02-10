Prince’s music coming to Spotify

Prince was famously protective of his music

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)
(CNN) – Most of prince’s highly acclaimed music, will be available on Spotify this weekend. Spotify confirmed on Friday that Prince’s Warner Bros catalog will be made available.

It includes most of the music prince recorded before 1995, including albums 1999, purple rain and dirty mind. The catalog will also be available on other streaming services, including apple music.

Prince was famously protective of his music, pulling it from YouTube and declining requests from streaming services. He took all of his music off Spotify in 2015.

The one exception was Jay Z’s streaming service, Tidal, which struck a deal with prince in 2015 and has the exclusive rights to his album “Hit n Run Phase One”.

