BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one has won the Powerball jackpot in nearly two months, so now the pot has grown to $285 million! The jackpot, which has not been hit since December 17, is now at its highest level since November 26, when it was $429 million.

The next drawing will be Saturday night, and you have until 9:50 that night to buy your tickets.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.