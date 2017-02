SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover accident slowed down traffic on Interstate 91 North in Springfield, Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police were still trying to find out how a pickup truck ended up on its roof in the breakdown lane of I-91, just past the on-ramp from the city’s North End.

State Trooper Brian Martinez told 22News there were no reports of any injuries. He said the one-vehicle accident caused a minor backup around 7:45 p.m. Friday.