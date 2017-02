EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash on I-91 southbound in Easthampton caused delays on the highway during the morning commute.

The left lane of the highway was shut down near the crash site, which is just south of Exit 18. Traffic was backed up over the city line into Northampton.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, no injuries have been reported in the crash, which has been cleared.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.