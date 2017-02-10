Northeast starts to dig out from its biggest storm of season

BOSTON (AP) — The Northeast is digging out from a winter storm that dumped a foot or more of snow along the New York-to-Boston corridor.

The storm Thursday came a day after temperatures soared into the 50s and 60s, giving millions of people a taste of spring. But then it was back to reality.

Numerous accidents were reported as drivers dealt with blowing and drifting snow and slippery streets.

Schools in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and elsewhere called off classes for the day and government offices told non-essential workers to stay home. Thousands of flights were canceled across the region.

Some neighborhoods in New York City saw a foot or more of snow. Boston recorded more than 10 inches, while Philadelphia was largely spared.