Murder suspect faces $4-billion bond

(KCEN) – A record-breaking $4 billion bond was set Tuesday for a Killeen man who turned himself in last week to police.

Antonio Willis, 25, is in jail for the murder of Donte Samuels who was found dead in the yard of a Killeen home.

Newly elected Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown set the bond, the largest in Bell County history and possibly the United States.

According to law firm Nuttall & Coleman, the highest bond set in U.S. was $3 billion for New York real estate heir Robert Durst. Durst was charged and later acquitted in 2003 in the murder of his neighbor, Morris Black.

Due to the high number, the jail’s booking software could only set the total bond amount at $1,000,000,999.

