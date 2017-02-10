Mother of Bella Bond pleaded guilty, will likely be released from jail

Prosecutors recommending sentence of time served on accessory charge

Rachelle Dee Bond
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, Rachelle Dee Bond is arraigned on charges of acting after the fact in helping to dispose of the body of her daughter, the girl dubbed Baby Doe, in Dorchester District Court in Boston. Bond is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 20. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A mother has pleaded guilty to helping dispose of her toddler’s body after authorities say her boyfriend killed the girl.

Bella Bond- Image Credit: CNN
Rachelle Bond entered her guilty plea Friday in Suffolk Superior Court in a plea agreement with prosecutors that’s expected to lead to her release from jail less than two years after her daughter’s body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

Bond was charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of 2-year-old Bella Bond. Her then-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is currently awaiting trial on a murder charge.

Bella’s body was found in a plastic bag on Deer Island. The girl was initially known only as Baby Doe.

A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media before she was identified.

Prosecutors said they will recommend a sentence of time-served after Bond testifies against McCarthy.

 

