More snow expected late Friday night into Saturday, another storm Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just as western Massachusetts is digging out from Thursday’s major snowstorm, more snow is on the way for late Friday into Saturday.

This snowstorm will not be nearly as snowy, but will still bring a few inches of accumulation to the area.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

Timing:

Snow starts after 9PM Friday

Snow ends or fades to flurries by 9AM Saturday

Precipitation Type:

All snow

Light and fluffy

Accumulations:

1-3″ for Most of Western Massachusetts

2-4″ in the hills west of the Connecticut River

Here’s our snowfall forecast map

Sunday-Monday Morning

Another storm possible

Wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain

Storm is trending toward being mainly snow, especially outside of the lower Pioneer Valley

Stay with 22News as we fine tune the forecast for this complicated mix storm