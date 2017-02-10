More snow expected late Friday night into Saturday, another storm Sunday

Sunday-Monday's storm could be a bigger storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just as western Massachusetts is digging out from Thursday’s major snowstorm, more snow is on the way for late Friday into Saturday.

This snowstorm will not be nearly as snowy, but will still bring a few inches of accumulation to the area.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

Timing:

  • Snow starts after 9PM Friday
  • Snow ends or fades to flurries by 9AM Saturday

Precipitation Type:

  • All snow
  • Light and fluffy

Accumulations:

Sunday-Monday Morning

  • Another storm possible
  • Wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain
  • Storm is trending toward being mainly snow, especially outside of the lower Pioneer Valley
  • Stay with 22News as we fine tune the forecast for this complicated mix storm

