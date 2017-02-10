Massachusetts farmer facing animal cruelty charges

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts farmer is facing animal cruelty charges after some of his livestock was found living in what investigators called squalor.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Gary Guibault, of Blackstone, was released after being charged this week with two counts of animal cruelty by custodian.

Law enforcement officers from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say during several visits to the farm, they found thin cows and a steer living in unsanitary conditions, and chickens and other fowl living in filthy conditions.

Although some of the alleged problems were fixed in follow-up visits, not all were.

The 61-year-old Guibault told investigators that the cows were thin because they were nursing and the steer was sick. He denied the other allegations.

