Man killed in Chicopee shooting, 2 suspects arrested

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 44 year-old man is dead, and two people have been arrested following a shooting in Chicopee’s Fairview neighborhood early Friday morning.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, identified the victim as 44 year-old Kevin Blanton of Chicopee. A man and a woman, Michael Brawner, 29, and Sorheyddi Colondres, 33, both of Springfield, were arrested a short time after the deadly shooting.

Leydon says that police were called to 74 Ann Street just before 1:10 A.M., where they found Blanton, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police gave him first aid until an ambulance arrived. Blanton was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that witness statements led investigators to identify a susect, and Brawner and Colondres were taken into custody a short time later. Brawner is charged with murder, while Colondres is being charged with being an accessory after the fact. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Chicopee District Court.

“I would like to thank the Chicopee Police Department officers working patrol, as well as our detectives, for their dedication and professionalism in handling this murder,” Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb said in a news release sent to 22News. “I would also like to thank the Mass State Police Detectives assigned to the Hampden County DA’s office. Working together, two suspects were identified, and arrested less than 12 hours after this crime. I would also like to offer my departments condolences to the family of the victim.”

In addition to the murder charge, Brawner also faces the following charges:

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a firearm to commit a felony

Both Brawner and Colondres are additionally charged with misleading a police investigator.

Information about a possible motive has not been released at this time, but Leydon says that the killing was not a random act.

