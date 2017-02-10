Make sure to clear snow off your vehicle’s license plate

MassDOT considers factors including reduced readability of license plates during the winter months.

Kara Dominick Published: Updated:
license plate readers

(WWLP) – MassDOT is reminding drivers about the importance of clearing snow off your car, including your license plate. The state’s new electronic tolling system includes a “Pay by Plate” option for people who don’t have transponders. A picture of your license plates is taken and an invoice is sent to collect tolls.

Patrick Marvin from MassDOT told 22News that the department’s tolling revenue projections consider factors including reduced readability of license plates during the winter months. He said the “Pay by Plate” images are manually reviewed in order to help MassDOT invoice every vehicle that passes beneath the gantries.

More Information:
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News – WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s