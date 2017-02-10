Make sure to clear snow off your vehicle’s license plate

(WWLP) – MassDOT is reminding drivers about the importance of clearing snow off your car, including your license plate. The state’s new electronic tolling system includes a “Pay by Plate” option for people who don’t have transponders. A picture of your license plates is taken and an invoice is sent to collect tolls.

Patrick Marvin from MassDOT told 22News that the department’s tolling revenue projections consider factors including reduced readability of license plates during the winter months. He said the “Pay by Plate” images are manually reviewed in order to help MassDOT invoice every vehicle that passes beneath the gantries.