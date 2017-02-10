Local hospitals enact visitation restrictions due to the flu

Visitors shall be limited to 2 at a time per patient

By Published: Updated:
mercy medical center

Springfield, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals in western Massachusetts are taking extra precaution to protect their patients and staff because of the recent number of flu cases in the local communities.

22News reported on Wednesday that Baystate Health enacted new visitor restrictions for its hospitals. Now, Mercy Medical Center has also implemented visitor restrictions, along with Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, Family Life Center for Maternity and Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital.

According to a news release from Mercy Medical Spokesperson Mary Orr, the new restrictions include the following:

  • Visitors shall be limited to 2 at a time per patient
  • No visitors under 14 years old will be permitted
  • Do not visit if you have had any symptoms of a cold or the flu

Orr said the restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. She said there’s been an “influx of influenza and influenza-like illness in our surrounding communities.”

Related: CDC reports high flu activity across the U.S.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s