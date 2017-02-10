Local hospitals enact visitation restrictions due to the flu

Springfield, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals in western Massachusetts are taking extra precaution to protect their patients and staff because of the recent number of flu cases in the local communities.

22News reported on Wednesday that Baystate Health enacted new visitor restrictions for its hospitals. Now, Mercy Medical Center has also implemented visitor restrictions, along with Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, Family Life Center for Maternity and Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital.

According to a news release from Mercy Medical Spokesperson Mary Orr, the new restrictions include the following:

Visitors shall be limited to 2 at a time per patient

No visitors under 14 years old will be permitted

Do not visit if you have had any symptoms of a cold or the flu

Orr said the restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. She said there’s been an “influx of influenza and influenza-like illness in our surrounding communities.”