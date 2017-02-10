Lawmakers considering restoring funds cut by Baker

Governor made $98M in spending cuts in December

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:
Baker on Confirmed Concord Tornado

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers are debating whether to restore millions of dollars to the budget that were cut by Governor Charlie Baker.

The Republican governor made the $98 million in spending cuts back in December in order to balance the budget. At the time, legislative leaders criticized Baker, calling the cuts “premature.”

A lot has happened since then. Lawmakers are keeping a close eye on tax revenue reports, to see whether they can restore those budget cuts.

140 programs were impacted by Baker’s mid-year spending cuts, from health care to the Massachusetts State Police, to the state’s tourism office. House lawmakers are beginning to draft a supplemental budget to possibly restore some of that funding.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo (D-Winthrop) said that he wants to wait another month to see whether the state’s tax collections are strong enough, before making any final decisions.

Tax revenues appeared to be strong enough for state lawmakers to pass an $18 million pay raise package for themselves last week, and then override a veto of the package by Governor Baker.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s