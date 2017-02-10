Health workers train for possible pandemics, biological attacks

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Public health workers and safety officials from across western Massachusetts gathered in Holyoke on Friday to practice how to prepare for a biological attack.

They met at the War Memorial, which would be the primary vaccination dispensation site for the City of Holyoke in the event of a pandemic or bio-terrorist attack.

Lisa Jackson, a coordinator for the Medical Reserve Corps explained that one of their goals is “to vaccinate the public within 48 hours of an infectious disease outbreak or bio-terrorism event. This drill was put together for us to exercise the Holyoke emergency dispensing site.”

Jackson said every community has an emergency designated dispensing site. You can contact your local public health department to find out where it is.