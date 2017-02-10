Family mourning the loss of man killed in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police were called to a shooting on Ann Street, early Friday morning, and found gunshot victim, 44-year-old Kevin Blanton. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

“The devil always wants to steal someone’s joy…I love you and I adore you cousin. Forever.” Friday night, 22News went to 74 Ann Street where Blanton’s family placed candles outside his home, in his memory.

Blanton family didn’t want to go on camera, but told 22News they have a message for whoever took Kevin’s life; “The people who killed my cousin, his name will live again and again. Amen.”

His family said Kevin was a father. The mother of his child, and her current boyfriend, have been arrested for his murder. 22News was in court for the arraignments of 33-year-old Sorheyddi Colondres and 29-year old Michael Brawner of Springfield.

Prosecutors said Brawner shot and killed Blanton, and Colondres drove him away and lied to police about where he was. In court, prosecutors said Brawner and Colondres were already facing unrelated gun and drug charges. They said Brawner had served time in state prison.

Brawner was ordered held without bail. Colondres is charged as an accessory, and her bail was set at $250,000. Both defendants are due back in court next month.