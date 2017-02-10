Dynamic lane merge system now working on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation launched a new system Friday that is intended to improve traffic flow through the construction zone on Interstate 91 southbound in Springfield.

The Dynamic Lane Merge System uses real-time message boards to tell drivers how and when to merge, based on data collected by sensors positioned along the road.

The message boards were placed along the highway this past December.

MassDOT said that several drivers had expressed concerns about safety issues at the merge. They said that the new system should help reduce congestion and increase safety for all drivers.