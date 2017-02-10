Drought conditions improving in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may not have thought about the drought too much lately with all the snow we just picked. The good news is that things are slowly getting better.

By looking at all the snow that’s on the ground right now, you probably aren’t thinking too much about the drought. The drought does continue but things are slowly improving. The U.S. Drought Monitor no longer has any part of western Massachusetts in the Extreme Drought Category. However Hampden and most of Hampshire and Franklin Counties are in the Severe Drought Category.

The latest Drought Monitor does not include all the snow we got yesterday. There is about 1 to 1.5 inches of water in the snow we just received and as that melts it should continue to help us out with the ongoing drought.

The next U.S. Drought Monitor will come out next Thursday.