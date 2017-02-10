“Dress for Success” tag sale held in Springfield

The event runs through the weekend.

By Published: Updated:
dress-for-success-tag-sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Women were able to “Dress for Success” at the Eastfield mall in Springfield Friday.

Dress for Success is a nonprofit organization which provides professional attire for unemployed and underemployed women to help support their job-search and interview process.

Customers were able to buy highly discounted new or gently used donated items during a tag sale event Friday.

Executive Director Margaret Tantillo said this isn’t the only service Dress for Success offers.

“We also provide workforce readiness training programs, as well as support for women who are already employed. We support the gambit, and help women achieve economic independence,” said Tantillo.

Women were able to fill a whole bag for just 25 dollars The profits help fund similar events in the future.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s