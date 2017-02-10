“Dress for Success” tag sale held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Women were able to “Dress for Success” at the Eastfield mall in Springfield Friday.

Dress for Success is a nonprofit organization which provides professional attire for unemployed and underemployed women to help support their job-search and interview process.

Customers were able to buy highly discounted new or gently used donated items during a tag sale event Friday.

Executive Director Margaret Tantillo said this isn’t the only service Dress for Success offers.

“We also provide workforce readiness training programs, as well as support for women who are already employed. We support the gambit, and help women achieve economic independence,” said Tantillo.

Women were able to fill a whole bag for just 25 dollars The profits help fund similar events in the future.