HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Following her heated appearance last year, viewers took note of 13-year-old Danielle’s controversial behavior.

At the last count, more than 156 million people had viewed related content of Danielle on Dr. Phil.

Find out why her mom is asking for Dr. Phil’s help once again.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Danielle's back! Find out why her mom is asking for help once again. #DrPhil #cashmeousside pic.twitter.com/0UNQpVJH76 — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) February 10, 2017