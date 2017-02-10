Columbia Gas, West Springfield Fire investigating “gas smell” at Riverdale Shops

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Firefighters and Columbia Gas crews were taking readings Friday night to find the source of a gas odor at the Riverdale Shops.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Timothy Smith told 22News that the gas smell was detected in the area of the Stop & Shop and the Table & Vine Liquors.

Sgt. Smith said they were checking for a possible leak, but none had been found. Columbia Gas spokeswoman Andrea Luppi also said company techs were using meters to determine the scope of the problem. She had no information on any evacuations.

A 22News crew saw customers inside both the grocery store and the liquor store.

